Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Aug. 13) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Birds in Nauset Marsh in Eastham included 2 Western sandpipers, 2 blue-winged teal, a Northern bobwhite, 820 semipalmated plovers, 350 sanderlings, 10 white-rumped sandpipers, 450 semipalmated sandpipers, 20 lesser yellowlegs, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 30 Roseate terns, 3,200 common terns, 12 Forster’s terns, a Little Blue heron, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a bald eagle, a blue-winged warbler, and 2 saltmarsh sparrows.