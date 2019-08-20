Bird sightings on Cape Cod
Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Aug. 13) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Birds in Nauset Marsh in Eastham included 2 Western sandpipers, 2 blue-winged teal, a Northern bobwhite, 820 semipalmated plovers, 350 sanderlings, 10 white-rumped sandpipers, 450 semipalmated sandpipers, 20 lesser yellowlegs, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 30 Roseate terns, 3,200 common terns, 12 Forster’s terns, a Little Blue heron, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a bald eagle, a blue-winged warbler, and 2 saltmarsh sparrows.
Shorebirds on North Monomoy Island in Chatham included 15 American oystercatchers, 300 semipalmated plovers, 2 whimbrels, 3 Hudsonian godwits, a marbled godwit, 50 ruddy turnstones, 70 red knots, 400 sanderlings, 300 least sandpipers, 1,200 semipalmated sandpipers, 900 short-billed dowitchers, and 61 willets.
Reports from Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth included 3 blue grosbeaks, 30 purple martins, 7 Northern mockingbirds, 25 grasshopper sparrows, 20 field sparrows, and 4 Eastern meadowlarks.
A heron roost in Barnstable included 56 great egrets, 83 snowy egrets, a Little Blue heron, 3 black-crowned night-herons, and 5 yellow-crowned night-herons.
Other sightings around the Cape included a hooded merganser at Sandy Neck in Barnstable and an Iceland gull and a Western sandpiper in Chatham.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.