A tiny (comfortable) house rolls up to the Seaport

Whether you crave sleek city living or harbor woodsy cabin dreams, a tiny house might make sense. You’ve seen them on Insta, now check one out IRL. Allswell’s 238-square-foot home, built by Modern Tiny Living, has rolled its trailer to a stop in the Seaport. The mattress brand’s fully functional four-room abode, which boasts a standing seam metal roof and roll-up garage door, has the comforts of home, including two of the company’s mattresses ready for you to roll around on. Through Sept. 24 at Fan Pier Boulevard between Seaport Boulevard and Northern Avenue, Boston, instagram.com/allswellhome

Marni Elyse Katz