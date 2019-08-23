Vintage Vogue Runway for Research fashion show set for September

Visit Wellesley College’s Alumnae Hall for a cocktail hour with bites from Island Creek Oyster Bar’s Jeremy Sewall, Juniper’s Dave Becker, Wasik’s Cheese Shop, Heritage of Sherborn, and more.

Strike a pose: The third annual Vintage Vogue Runway for Research happens on Sunday, Sept. 15. The fashion show raises money for the Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and it features some of your favorite local TV personalities and chefs.

Then see patients, health care professionals, and local celebs — including WBZ’s Lisa Hughes and David Wade, and WCVB’s Erika Tarantal — stroll the runway in vintage finery, emceed by former WCVB journalist and breast cancer survivor Kelley Tuthill. Guests are encouraged to wear their own vintage finery, too.

The evening is produced by Carol’s Corner Foundation, founded by survivor and Dana-Farber patient Carol Chaoui (also a vintage fashion devotee). The nonprofit is dedicated to improving the lives of people with metastatic breast cancer. Before the show, they’ll run a short film chronicling patients’ perspectives on living with the disease, followed by a panel helmed by WBUR’s Lisa Mullins with doctors and patients about the latest in metastatic breast cancer treatment.

All proceeds — $125,000 to date — go toward the Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Fund at Dana-Farber. Get tickets ($150) at jimmyfund.org and search for Vintage Vogue Runway.

