Bird sightings on Cape Cod
Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Aug. 20) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Reports from South Monomoy in Chatham included 22 blue-winged teal, 32 gadwall, 4 Northern shovelers, 6 Northern pintails, 2 American bittern, 3 pied-billed grebes, and 4 sora. Shorebirds at the Powder Hole included a stilt sandpiper, 125 white-rumped sandpipers, 1,230 semipalmated sandpipers, 350 short-billed dowitchers, 40 greater yellowlegs, and 65 lesser yellowlegs.
Sightings at Crane WMA in Falmouth included 3 American kestrels, a common raven, 3 bobolinks, 3 grasshopper sparrows, and a blue grosbeak.
A count of birds at a heron roost in Barnstable included 60 great egrets, 30 snowy egrets, a little blue heron, 20 black-crowned night-herons, and 7 yellow-crowned night-herons.
Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Bourne, a black-throated blue warbler in Barnstable, a dickcissel at Morris Island in Chatham, and a brant in Provincetown Harbor.
For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.