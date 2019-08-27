Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Aug. 20) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Reports from South Monomoy in Chatham included 22 blue-winged teal, 32 gadwall, 4 Northern shovelers, 6 Northern pintails, 2 American bittern, 3 pied-billed grebes, and 4 sora. Shorebirds at the Powder Hole included a stilt sandpiper, 125 white-rumped sandpipers, 1,230 semipalmated sandpipers, 350 short-billed dowitchers, 40 greater yellowlegs, and 65 lesser yellowlegs.

Sightings at Crane WMA in Falmouth included 3 American kestrels, a common raven, 3 bobolinks, 3 grasshopper sparrows, and a blue grosbeak.