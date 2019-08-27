MTV VMAs: 5 things to know, from Missy Elliott’s moment to John Travolta’s gaffe

Yet on-air at the VMAs, there was no mention of Newark’s struggles. Instead, celebrities gave cheerful shout-outs to New Jersey; the Jonas Brothers performed at their favorite home-state venue, the Stone Pony in Asbury Park; and five more Jersey natives ( Wyclef Jean , Queen Latifah , Naughty by Nature, Fetty Wap , and Redman ) closed the telecast with a grand finale medley of their hits.

‘‘We don’t want no MTV, we want our water lead-free!’’ the protesters reportedly chanted; the city recently started distributing bottled water after the amount of lead in the drinking water was deemed unsafe.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark Monday night — and producers were psyched to pay tribute to the Garden State, complete with a brief ‘‘Sopranos’’ reunion. However, outside the venue, several people were arrested during a protest to put the spotlight on Newark’s water crisis.

Here are five things to know about the show:

1. Taylor Swift won big and got in a dig at the White House.

Swift tied with Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish with three wins, the most of any artist — including video of the year for her recent single ‘‘You Need to Calm Down,’’ which champions LGBTQ rights. Swift invited the video’s cast onstage and reminded everyone it was a fan-voted award: ‘‘You voting for this video means that you want a world where we’re all treated equally under the law, regardless of who we love, regardless of how we identify.’’ She thanked people for signing a petition for the Equality Act (”which basically says we all deserve equal rights under the law”) that is featured at the end of the video. ‘‘It now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House,’’ Swift said, pretending to tap a wristwatch.

2. John Travolta poked fun at his most famous award show blunder, then proceeded to make another one.

Queen Latifah and Travolta presented the video of the year award, and the actor (remembering his infamous ‘‘Adele Dazeem’’ moment at the 2014 Oscars) joked to Queen Latifah that she better announce the winner because he would probably mispronounce it. As Swift arrived onstage to accept the prize, Travolta appeared to try to hand the trophy to Jade Jolie, the drag queen and ‘‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’’ star who impersonates Swift and was in the ‘‘You Need to Calm Down’’ video. The Internet had a field day, of course.

3. Lizzo belted out a mash-up of ‘‘Truth Hurts’’ and ‘‘Good as Hell.’’

Lizzo, as usual, brought down the house with a high-energy performance of two of her most popular hits, but the year’s breakout singer stopped in the middle of ‘‘Good as Hell’’ to give a rousing motivational speech. ‘‘It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back! Am I right?’’ she said. ‘‘So I want to take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell. Cause you deserve to feel good as hell!’’ The audience roared in response.

4. Normani did some epic dancing.

Speaking of breakout moments, Normani Kordei — the Fifth Harmony member who, embarking on a solo career, goes by her first name only — wowed the audience with some incredible dance moves, inspired by her ‘‘Motivation’’ video. The video, which already has 47 million views in two weeks, is an homage to hits from the early 2000s, including works by Beyoncé, Ciara, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

5. Missy Elliott accepted a lifetime achievement award.

Before Elliott accepted the Video Vanguard Award, she performed a wildly entertaining medley (“Throw It Back,’’ ‘‘The Rain,’’ ‘‘Get Your Freak On,’’ ‘‘Work It,’’ ‘‘Pass That Dutch,’’ ‘‘Lose Control”) surrounded by backup dancers and aerialists. Afterward, her fellow music stars gushed about her influence. ‘‘She changed the music video artform completely with her style, humor, and unforgettable creativity,’’ Cardi B said. In an emotional speech, Elliott offered a special thanks to her dancers: ‘‘I want to dedicate the award to the dance community all around the world. Because when y’all get on a stage with these artists, y’all are not just props. Y’all are the icing on the cake, y’all are the beat to the heart.’’