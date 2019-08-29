Stillwater and Horse Thieves Tavern reimagine comfort food, classics

Openings: Stillwater (120 Kingston St. at Essex Street) is now open for business lunches and after-hours shenanigans in the downtown space formerly occupied by Townsman. “Reimagining comfort food is our tagline,” says chef Sarah Wade, a “Chopped: Gold Medal Games” champion who was formerly at Lulu’s Allston. Some of her favorite menu items include blue cheese-thyme biscuits (“they’re so crumbly and warm, and they remind me of my mother’s kitchen”) and a chicken-fried rib-eye steak. You’ll find “sexy snacks” such as deviled eggs, crispy smoked chicken wings, and vegan “pork” rinds. Lunch brings salads, chicken chili, flat-patty burgers, and Ritz cracker-crusted fried chicken thighs; the dinner menu includes many of the same dishes along with butter-toasted gnocchi, grilled lamb chops, and more. Wade grew up in Stillwater, Okla., thus the restaurant’s name. “My heart and soul are on the menu,” she says.

Dedham Square has a new watering hole, and Chris Lutes of Miracle of Science, Middlesex Lounge, and Cambridge, 1., is behind it. Horse Thieves Tavern (585 High St. at Washington Street) is “a modern interpretation on a traditional New England tavern,” serving dinner and weekday lunch (closed Mondays). You’ll find the likes of Buffalo cauliflower, lamb harissa meatballs, oven-roasted cod with local corn, and spicy chicken with burst tomatoes, plus cocktails and pitchers of beer. Coming soon, weekend brunch.