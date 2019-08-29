We visited Tom Brady’s flashy new TB12 facility on Boylston Street. Here’s what we learned

But, sadly, little information was gleaned at the newest addition to Brady’s sports therapy chain, though many passersby seemed happy to welcome the flashy Boylston Street storefront to the neighborhood.

We’d hoped for a tour, a menu of classes, maybe a sighting of Tom Brady himself.

The doors of the new TB12 flagship center in Back Bay were propped wide open Wednesday, but the employees inside were tighter-lipped than Bill Belichick at a press conference.

The second TB12 location opened Monday, just a day before Brady’s former teammate Rob Gronkowski announced his next chapter: a partnership with a CBD company. The Patriots QB and six-time Super Bowl champ opened his first TB12 center in 2013 at Patriot Place in Foxborough with his controversial body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero.

Advertisement

Pedestrians passed by the new TB12 store and fitness faciltiy at 699 Boylston St. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The new facility is across from the Boston Public Library and sandwiched between an AT&T store and a Bank of America. While most nearby pedestrians — including some in Patriots swag — were focused on hitting the ATM or fixing problem phones, a few trickled into the two-story, 10,000-square-foot “performance and recovery center.”

For at least this week, the center is mostly a physical version of the TB12 online store.

A tall, luminous display of merchandise included shaker bottles, T-shirts, pliability rollers, hats, and vitamins. Curious customers could also select from a small array of TB12-approved snacks — think rosemary garlic nuts — and beverages near the register.

Overhead, a hulking screen flashed images and videos of Brady and other toned athletes running, jumping, and stretching in head-to-toe TB12 gear.

A Globe photographer was not allowed to take pictures inside, nor would TB12 employees consent to a tour of the workout facility, citing HIPAA privacy rules, which protect medical records and personal health information.

Advertisement

They would say that a rear staircase leads downstairs to a “performance area” that features a “turf area,” a room for group classes, and nine individual training rooms.

The lower level hosts the heart of TB12’s offerings: individual pliability and recovery treatments with body coaches. According to the website, the client-coach relationship will be modeled after Brady’s relationship with Guerrero. A first session runs approximately $240 for 90 minutes.

The center also touts “small, group fitness classes” on a membership basis. The classes will incorporate elements from the 42-year-old quarterback’s own functional strength and conditioning program, according to the TB12 site.

The facility is not yet open for classes or sessions, though the Globe was assured it would be “sometime soon.” Would-be clients can call or come into the store to set up an appointment.

Neither TB12 center accepts health insurance, but clients can use HSA and Flex spending to pay for treatments, according to an employee.

Since its 2013 opening, the TB12 Center in Foxborough has hosted a number of sports stars in addition to its namesake quarterback. Gronkowski and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman trained at the location. TV personality Maria Menounos stopped by earlier this month, as did five-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Nastia Liukin last October.

The company’s chief executive John Burns told the Globe in a March interview that it is considering additional centers in New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, as well as international sites such as London and Toronto.

Advertisement

On Boylston Street on Wednesday, several people snapped photos of the sleek red TB12 sign. A man in a suit walked by, uttering, “Tommy’s store. But where’s Tommy? I want Tommy.” A group of athletically clad teenagers commented on how they liked the “Apple Store” look of the place. Two Brazilian sisters exited, toting bags of merchandise.

“Honestly, I came because I wanted to see Tom Brady,” said Raquel Dorgenio, who settled for a hat, a shaker bottle, and a can of artisanal iced coffee that resembled a craft IPA. Dorgenio said she has two young kids and lives outside the city so it’s not likely she’ll ever venture to the center’s lower level.

“But I would if Tom Brady were my coach,” she added quickly with a smile.

Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com.