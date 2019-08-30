12th annual Riverfest is coming to Assembly Row

The 12th annual Riverfest happens on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Somerville’s Assembly Row (355 Artisan Way), and this year the outdoor party features a special treat: a beer garden featuring top local brews.

Visit beginning at 2 p.m. for sips from Medford Brewing, Night Shift Brewing, Widowmaker Brewing, and Winter Hill Brewing, plus food from MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza Company and Zo Greek. The garden is set up along the banks of the Mystic River. Sip a beer, gaze at the water, and fortify yourself before shopping or entering Legoland Discovery Center.

Meanwhile, the Smoke Shop BBQ will host a family cookout beginning at 2 p.m., including kid-friendly meals and train rides. Enjoy lawn games and live music, too. At dusk, there will be fireworks.