Not just for movies anymore

The live music program at the Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill is curated by musician Will Dailey.

With so many people streaming content on their computers and phones, movie theaters are looking for ways to lure viewers. Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill launched an arts program that has been extended into fall. Every Friday and Saturday evening, the theater hosts 45-minute live music sets in its lounge, which has a full bar and small menu. Stop by to listen—the free performances start around 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.—whether you plan to attend a movie or not.