obsession
Not just for movies anymore
With so many people streaming content on their computers and phones, movie theaters are looking for ways to lure viewers. Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill launched an arts program that has been extended into fall. Every Friday and Saturday evening, the theater hosts 45-minute live music sets in its lounge, which has a full bar and small menu. Stop by to listen—the free performances start around 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.—whether you plan to attend a movie or not.
Showcase SuperLux, 55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, 617-658-5160
MARNI ELYSE KATZ
Marni Elyse Katz blogs at stylecarrot.com