Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Aug. 27) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

An American avocet was seen at North Monomoy, then Forest Beach in Chatham, where tricolored and little blue herons were also seen.

A lark sparrow was in the dunes near High Head Beach, where 60 Cory’s shearwaters, 400 great shearwaters, 25 sooty shearwaters, and 40 Manx shearwaters were also seen.