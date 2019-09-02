Bird sightings on Cape Cod
Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Aug. 27) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
An American avocet was seen at North Monomoy, then Forest Beach in Chatham, where tricolored and little blue herons were also seen.
A lark sparrow was in the dunes near High Head Beach, where 60 Cory’s shearwaters, 400 great shearwaters, 25 sooty shearwaters, and 40 Manx shearwaters were also seen.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a brant, a common nighthawk, 3 parasitic jaegers, 2 black terns, 115 roseate terns, 500 common terns, 9 Cory’s shearwaters, 25 great shearwaters, 4 sooty shearwaters, 8 Manx shearwaters, 130 Northern gannets, 2 merlins, a common raven, 4 cliff swallows, and 22 cedar waxwings.
Reports from South Monomoy in Chatham included 25 blue-winged teal, 4 Northern pintails, 4 stilt sandpipers, 2 pectoral sandpipers, 27 white-rumped sandpipers, and 1,670 semipalmated sandpipers.
Hooded warblers were reported from Pilgrim Lake in Orleans and the Beech Forest in Provincetown, and other sightings included a Baird’s sandpiper in Sandwich, a continuing seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, a little gull in Dennis, a black skimmer in Chatham, and a dickcissel and a Wilson’s warbler at Fort Hill in Eastham.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.