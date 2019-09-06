Pick your protein

You promised yourself you’d put a food plan together for family dinners this fall. Walden Local makes it easier. Through its various monthly share programs, the company offers 100 percent grass-fed beef, chicken, pork, and lamb, as well as fish, butter, and eggs, all sourced from 75 vetted small farms in the Northeast. Pick what you like—there’s ground meat, sausage, steaks, roasts, whole birds, and more. It’s fresh, and raw, so the cooking is up to you. Waldenlocalmeat.com

Marni Elyse Katz blogs at stylecarrot.com