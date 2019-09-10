Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Sept. 3) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
An American avocet continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, where 3 marbled godwits, a tricolored heron, and a little blue heron were also seen.
A lark sparrow was seen at West Dennis Beach and another was at Hatches Harbor in Provincetown.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a buff-breasted sandpiper, an American golden-plover, 4 parasitic jaegers, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 3 black terns, 400 roseate terns, 4,600 common terns, 4 species of shearwater, a possible brown booby, and an amazing 7 common ravens.
Reports from Crane WMA in Falmouth included 2 American kestrels, 9 Eastern phoebes, 2 grasshopper sparrows, 18 Eastern towhees, 2 bobolink, 4 Eastern meadowlarks, a dickcissel, and 2 blue grosbeaks.
Other sightings around the Cape included a whip-poor-will in Sandwich; 3 barred owls and a black-throated green warbler in West Barnstable; a worm-eating warbler and a yellow-breasted chat in Brewster; and a Western sandpiper at Tern Island in Chatham.
For more information or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.