Country star Kacey Musgraves has more than a decade in the public eye under her belt, but in the last year, her star has risen even higher. Last year’s critically acclaimed “Golden Hour” netted the songwriter four Grammy Awards, including album of the year, as well as top-billed appearances at festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo and the adoration of both country fans and mainstream music listeners alike. Musgraves will ride into town on that wave of goodwill this Thursday, playing a show at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. (Thursday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m.; Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston; $64-$142; all ages)

The Who

Who says orchestral arrangements can’t rock? The Who, one of the most influential bands to cross the pond during the British Invasion, will play Fenway Park this Friday, with a full symphonic orchestra in tow and former J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf opening. The band has been playing with an orchestra since the start of the Moving On! tour in May, though each date on the tour so far has included a handful of songs with the classic rock band instrumentation as well. (Friday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.; Fenway Park, Boston; $75-$195; all ages; with Peter Wolf)

‘Choir Boy’

From the mind of “Moonlight” screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, this coming-of-age play is set within the halls of the prestigious (and fictional) Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, where one student has been waiting for his chance to become the leader of the school’s gospel choir. But he soon finds that surviving school and achieving his dream will force him to choose between keeping his head down and playing by the rules or letting his true self shine through. (Friday, Sept. 13, from 8 to 9:40 p.m.; Calderwood Pavilion, Boston; $25-$60; recommended for ages 16+)

Billy Joel

Billy Joel has seen the lights go out on Broadway, but he’s seen the lights go on at Fenway, too. The Piano Man has played at the home of the Red Sox more than any other artist, and will be back on Yawkey Way for the sixth consecutive year this Saturday. (Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m.; Fenway Park, Boston; $75-$195; all ages)

‘Blue Velvet’

In many ways, this 1986 genre-bender from David Lynch feels like a precursor to his acclaimed TV series “Twin Peaks,” and not just because they both star Kyle MacLachlan. Just like the 1990 ABC show, “Blue Velvet” features a clean-cut, all-American protagonist played by MacLachlan, who finds himself wrapped up in an utterly surreal erotic mystery centered around an alluring woman (Isabella Rossellini, inset) and a terrifying villain whose evil seems otherworldly at times (Dennis Hopper). In other words, it’s one of many Lynch works best enjoyed at midnight, which is when the Coolidge will screen the film this Saturday. (Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11:59 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $13.25; rated R)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

Want more ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city this weekend? Check out five additional things to do from now through Sunday at www.boston

.com/BosTen.