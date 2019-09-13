Serena & Lily Design Shop in Chestnut Hill. (Serena & Lily)

Home furnishings brand Serena & Lily brings its California cool meets modern New England aesthetic to the area with a 4,200-square-foot shop that will make you want to redecorate. Serena & Lily Chestnut Hill Design Shop, the company’s 11th, showcases furnishings, wallpaper, rugs, bedding, artwork, and accessories in breezy vignettes you can order for delivery to your doorstep. A worktable with swatches aplenty and design consultants makes creating your dream scheme easy. Serena & Lily Design Shop, Chestnut Hill Square, Chestnut Hill, 617-766-2783, serenaandlily.com