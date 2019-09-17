Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Sept. 10) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

An American avocet continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, where 3 marbled godwits, 4 American oystercatchers, a Western sandpiper, a black skimmer, 2 glossy ibis, a tricolored heron, and a little blue heron were also seen.

Storm-blown birds included a red-necked phalarope, a long-tailed jaeger, and a Sabine’s gull at First Encounter Beach in Eastham and 3 Caspian terns and 4 Leach’s storm-petrels at Sandy Neck in Barnstable.