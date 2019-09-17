Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Sept. 10) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
An American avocet continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, where 3 marbled godwits, 4 American oystercatchers, a Western sandpiper, a black skimmer, 2 glossy ibis, a tricolored heron, and a little blue heron were also seen.
Storm-blown birds included a red-necked phalarope, a long-tailed jaeger, and a Sabine’s gull at First Encounter Beach in Eastham and 3 Caspian terns and 4 Leach’s storm-petrels at Sandy Neck in Barnstable.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included an upland sandpiper, an American golden-plover, 7 red-necked phalaropes, 2 pectoral sandpipers, 2 pomarine jaegers, 17 parasitic jaegers, 4 black-legged kittiwakes, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 4 black terns, 200 roseate terns, 3,600 common terns, 250 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 4 Leach’s storm-petrels, 2,000 great shearwaters, 120 Manx shearwaters, and 2,200 Northern gannets.
Other sightings around the Cape included a brant in Barnstable, 120 Forster’s terns and a yellow-crowned night-heron at Lieutenant Island in Wellfleet, and a lark sparrow, 2 blue-winged warblers, and 5 Cape May warblers at High Head in North Truro.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.