“I have this warped fantasy,” it begins. “In it, you’d tell me that you weren’t living your life with happiness.”

That’s the wish: that the subject of the letter were free and ready for a new a love (the letter writer).

The letter writer clarifies, though, that if their colleague did become single, there would be no expectations – at least not right away.

“I would tell you I would want you to spend awhile alone,” the letter writer says. “To experience the things you crave. To feed your soul and figure out who you are.”

Only after that would they be together. “I’d tell you I’d want to talk to you on the phone. … That I want to make you dinner. That I want you to kiss me deeply. That I want to whisper to you about everything we connect on, while laying in bed next to you.”

Esther tells me that the specificity of this letter makes sense. The scenes are fully imagined, like they happened in another reality. There’s one line where the letter writer says they can imagine their legs in their colleague’s lap while playing video games. It’s so intimate.

“Fantasies are detailed scripts,” Esther explains. “Every small detail in a fantasy matters.”

But the letter writer knows it’s not going to happen, and that’s why the poem was left unsent. The colleague is coupled, and that’s the reality.

“I’ll tell you now, that it is okay,” the letter writer says, maybe more to themselves. “I tell you now, I respect you. I respect your true happiness.”

Of course … when asked whether they regret not sending the “warped fantasy” to the person who inspired it, the letter writer admits … “a bit.”

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.