The Boston Film Festival is back for another year, with a mix of comedies, dramas, documentaries, and even preview screenings for upcoming TV shows. Last year, the festival held one of the first New England showings of eventual best picture Oscar winner “Green Book,” and this year organizers have brought in two more award-worthy titles fresh off their screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival: “A Hidden Life,” from acclaimed director Terrence Malick, and “Jojo Rabbit,” a World War II satire starring Scarlett Johansson from director Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”). (Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at various times; Showplace ICON Seaport and Boston Public Library, Boston; $10-$15; all ages)

Eric B. & Rakim

It’s hard to overstate Long Island duo Eric B. and Rakim’s influence on hip-hop. Their debut album, “Paid in Full,” is still cited to this day as one of the best the genre has ever produced, more than 30 years after its release. After more than two decades apart, the DJ and MC have begun touring together again, and will stop by the Wilbur on Thursday to drop some old-school hits. (Thursday, Sept.19 at 8 p.m.; The Wilbur, Boston; $35-$45; all ages)

Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog

Two of folk rock’s busiest touring artists have hit the road for a co-headlining tour that arrives in Boston this weekend. Texas-based songwriter Shakey Graves and Philly-bred psych rockers Dr. Dog will play Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion on Friday, with Nashville power trio Liz Cooper & the Stampede serving as the opener. (Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston; $20-$75; all ages)

Free Admission to 50+ Massachusetts Museums

On Saturday, thousands of visitors will be able to enjoy free admission to more than 50 museums across Massachusetts thanks to Smithsonian magazine’s annual Museum Day event. Boston museums taking part include the Museum of Fine Arts, Gibson House Museum, the USS Constitution Museum, and the Mary Baker Eddy Library. To see a full list of participating Massachusetts museums, visit Smithsonian‘s website. (Saturday, Sept. 21 at various times and locations; free; all ages)

Mac DeMarco

Indie rock staple Mac DeMarco has built up an impressive following during his decade-plus career, rising higher and higher on festival lineups and performing in bigger venues each time he comes to town. This year, the Canadian psychedelic rocker will play the Orpheum, arriving in support of his 2019 album “Here Comes the Cowboy.” (Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.; Orpheum Theatre, Boston; $59-$250)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

Want more ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city this weekend? Check out five additional things to do from now through Sunday at boston.com/BosTen.