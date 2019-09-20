Rosie’s Place hosts its annual “Funny Women … Serious Business” fund-raising luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. This year’s featured speaker is Glennon Doyle, creator of the wildly popular Momastery.com blog and author of New York Times bestsellers “Love Warrior” and “Carry On, Warrior.”

Rosie’s Place was founded in 1974 as the first women’s shelter in the United States; Doyle founded Together Rising, a nonprofit organization that has raised more than $11 million for women, families, and children in crisis.

Sip, sup, browse jewelry created by artisans from the Women’s Craft Cooperative at Rosie’s Place, and listen to personal stories from women who have benefited from the shelter. WCVB’s Karen Holmes Ward and Susan Wornick emcee the festivities, alongside fellow TV personalities Latoyia Edwards, Kate Merrill, Amaka Ubaka, and Vanessa Welch.