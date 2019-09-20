Impulse Body Fitness

What if you could exercise on impulse instead of eat? As if. You can, however, head to an aptly named studio. Impulse Body Fitness offers workouts that incorporate electrical muscle stimulation technology. During the class, trainers deliver electric impulses to targeted muscles using a device connected to electrodes stuck to your skin. It’s not all high-tech wizardry — squats and planks still required. The studio pop-up is slated to be in Boston through March 2020. IMPULSE Body Fitness, 234 Clarendon St., Boston, 857-264-6002, impulsebodyfitnessboston.com