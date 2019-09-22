Patricia Clarkson arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

There was plenty of shine the Emmys purple carpet Sunday, with Patricia Clarkson , Kerry Washington , and Chrissy Metz in sequins, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler in gold lame, and Ava DuVernay in a gown sprinkled with rhinestones. But “When They See Us” star Niecy Nash won the night in a curve-hugging, pink sequined Christian Siriano gown and matching headwrap. Her look was one part old Hollywood, one part above-title stardom.

Niecy Nash arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Kerry Washington arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/AFP/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision/AP

RuPaul arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision/AP

RuPaul came to the Emmys looking like a winner. And why not? His show, the beloved “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” snagged 14 nominations this year -- and already took home a handful at the Creative Arts Emmys last week. On Sunday, the series earned more riches, snatching the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program. RuPaul accepted the award in a silky pink double breasted suit and a fierce black cravat. Werk!

Advertisement

Sandra Oh arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision/AP

Some of the most breathtaking looks at the Emmys eschewed all sparkle for dramatic, elegant lines. “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clark wore a plunging navy gown fit for a khaleesi. Jodie Comer of “Killing Eve” strode the carpet in a creamy Tom Ford creation that married a plunging halter with an obi belt and long sleeves. But it was her “Killing Eve” costar and fellow nominee Sandra Oh who, yes, killed it in a perfectly tailored pink gown and an updo for the ages.

British actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. AFP/Getty Images/AFP/Getty Images

British actress Jodie Comer arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. AFP/Getty Images/AFP/Getty Images

Laverne Cox attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Getty Images

Laverne Cox has never been a shrinking violet on the red carpet, and the 2019 Emmy Awards were no exception. The “Orange Is the New Black” star stunned in a black and dusty mauve gown with frothy tiered skirt. But the highlight was her clutch bag, emblazoned in rainbow colors and the words “Oct. 8 Title VII Supreme Court.” That is the day the high court will hear arguments on workplace protections for LGBT employees on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Advertisement

James Van Der Beek attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images/Getty Images

The velvet tux has been a red carpet staple for some time now, but it’s a look that can easily go wrong. James Van Der Beek was one such a cautionary tale, wearing a double-breasted jacket perhaps best described as the color of strawberry Activia. Honestly, a plaid shirt from “Dawson’s Creek” would have been preferable. But velvet worked like a charm for “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia, who rocked a sand-colored tux jacket and looked positively swoony.

Milo Ventimiglia arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. AFP/Getty Images/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Zendaya arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. AFP/Getty Images/AFP/Getty Images

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.