A black-throated gray warbler was seen by the lighthouse on South Monomoy, where other sightings included 64 green-winged teal, 8 blue-winged teal, 6 American wigeon, 8 Northern shovelers, 7 Northern pintail, a ring-necked duck, 2 greater scaup, a lesser scaup, a sora, 2 common gallinules, 2 Baird’s sandpipers, 3 Western sandpipers, 600 tree swallows, 14 Cape May warblers, and a dickcissel.

Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Sept. 17) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The American avocet continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, where birders also noted a marbled godwit, 20 snowy egrets, and a glossy ibis.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a royal tern, 5 parasitic jaegers, 1,100 laughing gulls, 2 least terns, 175 roseate terns, 2,800 common terns, 4 species of shearwater, and 2 common ravens.

Other sightings around the Cape included a royal tern at Scusset Beach in Sandwich, 12 Western sandpipers at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, 2 Caspian terns at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville, and up to two harlequin ducks in Provincetown.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.