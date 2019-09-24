Along with a food hall, supermarket, concert venue, and boutique hotel, the $1.1 billion Hub on Causeway development will be home to yet another amenity: a swanky, 15-screen ArcLight Cinemas complex.

Known for its big, cushy seats and curved widescreens, the ArcLight has become a mainstay of the Los Angeles movie scene and has also opened locations in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and San Diego.

Word is the ArcLight will open in late November, just in time for a wave of year-end prestige and big-budget films. The theater complex will feature a 65-seat bar and lounge serving beer, wine and craft cocktails, as well as a host of menu options.