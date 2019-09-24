Along with a food hall, supermarket, concert venue, and boutique hotel, the $1.1 billion Hub on Causeway development will be home to yet another amenity: a swanky, 15-screen ArcLight Cinemas complex.
Known for its big, cushy seats and curved widescreens, the ArcLight has become a mainstay of the Los Angeles movie scene and has also opened locations in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and San Diego.
Word is the ArcLight will open in late November, just in time for a wave of year-end prestige and big-budget films. The theater complex will feature a 65-seat bar and lounge serving beer, wine and craft cocktails, as well as a host of menu options.
“For 17 years, ArcLight Cinemas has changed the way moviegoers experience the art of film and we plan to share that enhanced experience in Boston with this exciting new project,” Christopher Forman, ArcLight CEO, said in a release.
With more people watching movies at home thanks to Netflix and other streaming services, the theater industry has upped its game, creating so-called “premium” experiences for guests.
Gone are the creaky, uncomfortable seats and stale popcorn. In their place are soft reclining chairs and tastier food options. ArcLight touts commercial-free screenings and serves up snacks in boxes so guests aren’t annoyed by the crumpling of candy wrappers.
The Hub on Causeway development promises to transform the neighborhood surrounding North Station. In addition to restaurants, theaters, and a sprawling Star Market, the area also includes soaring new apartment and office towers.
