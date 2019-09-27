Heading Home to Dinner is back. Now in its third year, over 40 local designers, including Elizabeth Bennett, Mally Skok, Dane Austin, and Erin Gates, are creating lush tablescapes and inventive bar carts to raise money for Heading Home, an organization focused on ending homelessness in Greater Boston. For a $20 donation, the public can have a look (and take in a floral demonstration at noon) on Friday, Oct. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Boston Design Center. Tickets are also available for the seated dinner by local chefs that evening. For more information, visit headinghometodinner.orgMARNI ELYSE KATZ

Marni Elyse Katz blogs at stylecarrot.com