In an erratic and sometimes strange effort to defend his dealings with the Ukrainian government, Giuliani has embarked on a media tour that has inadvertently — or advertently — sowed confusion and exposed a trail of potentially incriminating behavior.

“It is impossible that the whistle-blower is a hero and I’m not. And I will be the hero! These morons — when this is over, I will be the hero,” Giuliani said in an interview with Elaina Plott of The Atlantic after the release of the whistleblower’s complaint on Thursday.

Rudy Giuliani wants you to know there are two whistleblowers in the impeachment furor over Ukraine and he is by far the nobler of the pair.

Advertisement

On Thursday night, two days after telling another panelist to “shut up, moron, shut up, shut up,” Giuliani returned to Fox News. In a segment with host Laura Ingraham, the former New York City mayor whipped out an iPad to display giant text messages on the sensitive Ukraine dealings that could feasibly be read by anyone in a five-foot radius. (We’re talking at least a 20-point font.)

Here's Rudy Giuliani reading personal text messages live on air in an effort to prove just how deeply involved in this Ukraine mess the State Department is pic.twitter.com/4uUWiE5mjA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2019

Giuliani said the text exchange showed that the State Department was not only aware of but supportive of his communications with Ukraine. Giuliani, who acts as President Trump’s private attorney, is reported to be one of the political loyalists that Trump called upon to pressure the leader of Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter, according to the Washington Post.

Taken out of context, a still of Giuliani from the interview with Ingraham makes him look like an incensed iPad owner at a Genius Bar appointment. But instead of projecting his anger over a forgotten Apple password onto a ponytailed guy in khakis, Giuliani was on prime-time television stoking perhaps the biggest political scandal since Watergate.

Advertisement

The iPad moment was just another in series of bizarre appearances. Last week, Giuliani stopped by Chris Cuomo’s CNN show to unleash a 9-minute rant that bounced from Hillary Clinton to Joe Biden to George Soros to Whitey Bulger’s nephew. Midway through the tirade, Cuomo asks, “Did you ask Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?” To which Giuliani says, “no.” Twenty seconds later, Cuomo again asks, “So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?” Giuliani exclaims: “Of course I did!” He later walks back that statement. The clip provoked guffaws across the Internet.

.@ChrisCuomo: "So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?"@RudyGiuliani: "Of course I did"



Giuliani has said he spoke with a Ukrainian official about Joe Biden's possible role in that govt.'s dismissal of a prosecutor who investigated Biden's son. https://t.co/jNU63AA6Hv pic.twitter.com/xP53wi0U9k — CNN (@CNN) September 20, 2019

So what, exactly, is Guiliani’s strategy here?

“His strategy is mayhem. His strategy is certainly not consistency,” said Tobe Berkovitz, a professor of public relations at Boston University. “It’s a brilliant distraction because instead of a rational debate on the specifics, he brings a clown car just slamming into buildings and then driving away. Beep Beep.”

His media strategy is not unlike the man who employs him. Guiliani’s tirades come straight from the Trump administration playbook, which relies in part on odd claims (see: Sharpiegate, cancer-causing windmills , and inaugural crowd size) to stir up media pundits and change the narrative. A nine-minute clip of Giuliani on CNN is followed by nine hours of analysis from legal and political experts, said Berkovitz.

Giuliani’s recent performances are part of a larger trend in American politics where lawless cage fighting has eclipsed the traditional Marquess of Queensbury rules, he continued.

Advertisement

“It’s almost like ‘spin’ is a quaint term from the 20th century now,” said Berkovitz, who formerly worked as a political media consultant on campaigns. “Spin used to be a rational strategy that both sides understood the parameters of. But nobody understands the parameters now.”

Just as the idea of “spin” has changed, so has Giuliani’s image.

There was a time when he was a stoic leader who personified a post 9/11 New York grappling with shock, grief, anger, and resilience. Oprah Winfrey dubbed him “America’s Mayor” during a memorial service at Yankee Stadium.

While the non-partisan affection for Giuliani has dwindled over the years, he has refused to leave the limelight.

These days, being at the center of the whistleblower complaint isn’t enough for the former mayor. He also intends to launch a podcast, according to a PageSix source who overheard Giuliani boasting of the plans at a New York cigar bar this week.