Out? McMansions. In? Tiny houses. On Oct. 19-20, visit the North Shore Music Theatre (62 Dunham Road, Beverly) for the 5th annual Big Massachusetts Tiny House Festival.
Tour tiny houses, vans, wagons, box trucks, and more (and perhaps contemplate Marie Kondo-ing your own abode). John Reid, named in the Guinness Book of World Records for constructing the largest balloon sculpture, will even build a life-size tiny house out of balloons. Community-building nonprofit Miranda’s Hearth will present art installations and partner with the Jewish Arts Collaborative to build a traditional Sukkah — a tiny hut decorated with branches in honor of the weeklong Jewish agricultural holiday Sukkot.
Ethan Waldman from the Tiny House Lifestyle Podcast will also host a live show featuring local tiny house builders, and plenty of tiny house advocates will be on hand to chat about the movement. There’s music and (not tiny) food, too.
The festivities begin at 10 a.m. Get tickets ($12 in advance) at www.masstinyhousefestival.com.
