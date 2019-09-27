Out? McMansions. In? Tiny houses. On Oct. 19-20, visit the North Shore Music Theatre (62 Dunham Road, Beverly) for the 5th annual Big Massachusetts Tiny House Festival.

Tour tiny houses, vans, wagons, box trucks, and more (and perhaps contemplate Marie Kondo-ing your own abode). John Reid, named in the Guinness Book of World Records for constructing the largest balloon sculpture, will even build a life-size tiny house out of balloons. Community-building nonprofit Miranda’s Hearth will present art installations and partner with the Jewish Arts Collaborative to build a traditional Sukkah — a tiny hut decorated with branches in honor of the weeklong Jewish agricultural holiday Sukkot.