NEW YORK — The whistle-blower at Cambridge Analytica, the data-mining firm linked to using social media for targeted political ads, has a book deal.

Christopher Wylie’s ‘‘Mindf(asterisk)ck: Cambridge Analytica and the Plot to Break America’’ will be published Oct. 8, Random House announced Monday. Wylie is a former research director at Cambridge who alleged the company had illegally accessed data of millions of Facebook users that was used to support the election of Donald Trump.