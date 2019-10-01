She says, of the meet-cute: “While I had observed you casually prior to that day, I had to wonder why a good-looking guy like you was with a woman (holding hands, no less) who was somewhat unkempt ... but then, I thought, it was probably difficult for you to find women. While I was sure it wouldn’t work, we kept on meeting for lunch. I found you most interesting, well-traveled and well-educated.”

It was written by a woman “pushing 80,” who met the subject of the letter on a street corner.

This unsent letter includes many specific, romantic, and lovely details, chronicling a relationship that’s lasted more than three decades.

What started with lunch evolved into so much more. “My toothbrush and shampoo made its way to your place. All this time your dog faithfully went to work with you. Did I mention that I’m allergic to dogs? No matter – love me, love my dog.”

Despite the “risks” of her being 15 years older than him and her mother’s worries that he’ll be too dependendent, the relationship she felt sure “wouldn’t work” has endured.

“We’ve been sharing the same house, for which you manage all the systems: electric; heat; AC; water; alarm and more. All I want to know is where’s the remote?”

And at this point in the letter we learn that its intended recipient — the love in question — is “totally blind.”

“True, your guide dog could get you around a known route, but beyond that, who would describe sunsets, rainbows and other delights? In turn, you would support me through thick and thin, be my steady rock and my soul mate.”

So why does the letter remain unsent? The letter writer explains: “He already knows the story.”

Not all unsent letters represent unhappy endings.

