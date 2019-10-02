If you didn’t make it to the theaters for the CGI remake of “The Lion King” this summer, Hakuna Matata (no worries) — the live-action stage version returns to the Opera House starting this Friday. Directed by Tony Award-winner and Newton native Julie Taymor, the highest-grossing stage production in history will be in Boston for a fourth time. (Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 27 at various times; Boston Opera House, Boston; $40 and up; all ages)

One highlight of the fall movie festival scene in Boston is GlobeDocs, a five-day documentary film fest designed to “engage, promote, and celebrate film and production talent.” Highlights of this year’s slate include “Made in Boise,” a look at why hundreds of women in Idaho’s capital city have chosen to become surrogate mothers, and the closing film of the festival, “Six Locked Doors,” which reexamines the deadly 1942 Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire in Boston that left almost 500 people dead. (Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 6 at various times and locations; $15 per film)

Steve Lacy

If you enjoyed Vampire Weekend’s recent album “Father of the Bride,” you may want to consider seeing one of its biggest collaborators, songwriter Steve Lacy. When he’s not featuring on songs like Vampire Weekend’s “Sunflower,” the former member of trip-hop group The Internet is busy with a solo career, which will take him to Boston for a Thursday night show at the House of Blues. (Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $30; all ages)

Advertisement

‘The Cell’

Jennifer Lopez is earning Oscar buzz for her role as a stripper turned crime queenpin in “Hustlers,” a performance that some say is her best since “Out of Sight.” While the singer/actress certainly holds her own in both films, arguably the bravest career choice was starring in “The Cell,” Tarsem Singh’s sci-fi/horror movie that hit theaters to a mixed response from critics and audiences in 2000. Starring Lopez as a detective who enters the mind of a comatose serial killer (Vincent D’Onofrio), “The Cell” is one of the most visually stunning films of its time, which makes it a perfect fit for the Museum of Fine Arts, where the movie will screen on Friday. (Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; $13; rated R)

Advertisement

‘The Departed’

The Somerville Theatre will present a 35 mm film print of “The Departed” this Saturday, just one night shy of the beloved Boston crime movie’s anniversary. The screening is part of the theater’s “Jack Attack Rep Series,” a retrospective dedicated to the works of Jack Nicholson. Along with “The Departed,” you can see 2002’s “About Schmidt” and 2003’s “Something’s Gotta Give” on Saturday, while 2007’s “The Bucket List” and Nicholson’s final role to date, 2010’s “How Do You Know?,” will screen on Sunday, Oct. 6. (Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:15 p.m.; Somerville Theatre, Somerville; $8 – $11; rated R)

Gwar

October is the perfect time to go see thrash metal group Gwar, whose live shows are as much about the band’s monstrous costumes and gory stage presence as they are the music. Jump in the mosh pit to get covered in fake blood, stay for the head-banging riffs. (Sunday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $25; 18+)

Want more ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city this weekend? Check out five additional things to do from now through Sunday at boston.com/BosTen.