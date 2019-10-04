It’s tailgate season: Food rescue organization Lovin’ Spoonfuls hosts its 9th annual ultimate tailgate party on Sunday, Nov. 3. Visit the CruisePort Terminal (1 Black Falcon Ave., Boston) beginning at 4 p.m. for a feast featuring some of Boston’s top restaurants. (Yes, the party ends by 8 p.m. — before the Patriots game.)
Sample dishes from Bar Mezzana, Eventide, Little Donkey, Myers + Chang, Uni, and more.
“Bizarre Foods” personality and Lovin’ board member Andrew Zimmern hosts. Leave the kids at home, though: It’s 21-plus.
Get tickets ($200) at https://e.givesmart.com/events/ccu/. All proceeds benefit Lovin’ Spoonfuls. Each week, Lovin’ Spoonfuls delivers roughly 80,000 pounds of food to those in need; more than 14 million pounds have been rescued to date. Learn more at https://lovinspoonfulsinc.org/.
