FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — It was no laughing matter when an imposter showed up at comedian Lisa Lampanelli’s home.

Fairfield police say were summoned to Lampanelli’s home Friday by her sister who said she had received a phone call from a woman claiming to be Lampanelli. The woman said she was at her house but was locked out and couldn’t remember where the spare key was.

Police say the real Lisa Lampanelli was out of state at the time.