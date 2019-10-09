The wives of two of English soccer’s most high-profile players got embroiled in a spat on Twitter on Wednesday about the leaking of information to a tabloid newspaper.

In a post to her 1.3 million followers, Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen, accused Rebekah Vardy — the wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy — of informing The Sun about details of her private stories written on Instagram.

Coleen said she spent five months attempting to work out who was sharing the stories, going as far as blocking everyone from viewing her Instagram page except for one account and then posting ‘‘a series of false stories to see if they made their way into’’ the newspaper.