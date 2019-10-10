It’s decidedly denim weather, and we’re not talking a cropped pair with artful tears. Luckily, we have options. This past spring, Rag & Bone refreshed its four-floor space with a detailed denim display right up front. And dudes — Madewell added menswear to its Newbury Street location last month. The area’s first permanent men’s shop-in-shop, tucked up on the second floor, features the brand’s four signature denim styles, along with the rest of the line. Madewell, 329 Newbury St., Boston, 617-424-0904, madewell.com; Rag Bone, 111 Newbury St., Boston, 617-536-6700, rag-bone.com

MARNI ELYSE KATZ