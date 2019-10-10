Sliders. Beer. Cuddly creatures. How could you possibly go wrong? The third annual Zoo & Brew happens at the Seaport’s Sea Green (21 Stillings St., Boston) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Animal Affair Traveling Petting Zoo is the centerpiece of the event (cuddle bunnies and goats!), and kids can take mechanical animal rides around the green. There are also family-friendly games — and, importantly, beer from Cisco Brewery for older guests.

New this year: PlayCubes, a mini-playground created in partnership with KinderCare, Playworld, and Design Museum Boston. The super-mod structure lets kids roam and climb through geometric shapes, slides, and cubes — without their furry friends, of course. A ribbon-cutting happens just before the zoo opens.