Eastleigh Farm in Framingham is thriving, putting forth fun for all. This weekend the property hosts its Barn 3 Vintage & Artisan Market along with Rock the Farm Music Festival. Local favorites will perform bluegrass, funk, and classic rock on Saturday, while schools and amateurs share the spotlight on Sunday. There will also be a mix of vendors offering vintage decor and artisanal wares. And, as always, the farm’s own ice cream. $20 per car on Oct. 19, 11-7 p.m., and Oct. 20, 11-3 p.m., at 1062 Edmands Road, Framingham, eastleighfarm.com