The MFA will kick off another season of its Late Nites programming on Friday, keeping portions of the museum open until 2 a.m. Visitors can catch a sneak peek of “The Banner Project,” a large-scale installation from artist Robert Pruitt depicting members of the Boston community that will be on display until fall 2020. There will also be late-night snacks, performance artists, and live music in various sections of the museum. (Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; $20; all ages, 21+ to drink)

Innovative jazz rock group Steely Dan suffered a terrible loss in 2017 when founding member Walter Becker passed away, leaving Donald Fagen as the only permanent member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band. Fagen has kept the music going, however, and arrives in Boston this weekend for a mini-residency at the Orpheum. Over the course of five shows, Fagen and the Pat Bianchi Trio will play four of Steely Dan’s best albums in their entirety, kicking off with 1977’s “Aja” this Friday and finishing with a greatest hits show on Friday, Nov. 1. (Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct.26 at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m, Wednesday, Oct.30 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Orpheum Theatre, Boston; $48-$240; all ages)

‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

It may be hard to believe, but it’s been 37-plus years since “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” first touched down in theaters in June 1982. With a mid-morning screening at the Coolidge Corner Theatre this Saturday, you can both relive the sci-fi classic for yourself and introduce a member of the younger generation to another Steven Spielberg classic. (Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $7.50-$9.50; rated PG)

Saturday All-You-Can-Eat Cereal & Cartoon Party: Halloween Edition

Travel back in time to the Saturday morning of your childhood this weekend at the Brattle Theatre, where pop culture archeologist Kier-La Janisse will present a collection of vintage Halloween cartoons, complete with an all-you-can-eat cereal buffet and vintage commercials of yesteryear. Most of the cartoons and ads will be a surprise, but expect at least an episode or two of “Scooby-Doo” to make an appearance. (Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $12; all ages)

The 35th Annual Joey O’Donnell Film Premiere

If you want to get a sneak peek of a film likely to contend at the Oscars while contributing to a good cause, consider checking out the 35th annual Joey O’Donnell Film Premiere. Over the course of more than three decades, the Joey Fund has raised more than $100 million for cystic fibrosis research, including funds raised by the Film Premiere. This year’s screening is “Ford v Ferrari,” a racing drama and likely Academy Awards nominee starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Guests will attend a gala earlier in the evening at the Natick Mall, after which they will be taken by limousine to the screening at the AMC Framingham 16. (Sunday, Oct. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Natick Mall, Natick; $125 donations and up; all ages)

