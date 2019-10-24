NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s sheriff says there’s proof that Johnny Cash was granted law enforcement authority four decades ago.

At the Johnny Cash Museum this week, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall unveiled a blown-up image of the late musician’s September 1979 deputy sheriff commission card, issued by then-Davidson County Sheriff Fate Thomas, featuring Cash’s headshot, fingerprint and signature.

Hall says one of his photographers discovered the card in a box.