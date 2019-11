NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Spanx was revealed to be the successful bidder for the skintight satin pants that Olivia Newton-John wore in the movie ‘‘Grease.’’

Sara Blakely told ‘‘CBS This Morning’’ Tuesday she plans to frame the pants and hang them at Spanx’s headquarters in Atlanta because they inspired the company’s black faux-leather leggings.

Blakely bid $162,500 for the pants, which Newton-John had to be sewn into for the 1978 film.