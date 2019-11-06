I was, and still am, heartbroken because by that time, we were already in what I considered a happy and healthy relationship. He swears that was a different time for him and that our months apart changed him. Since getting back together six months ago, our relationship has grown exponentially and he felt he had to close that chapter before he and I could really begin the relationship that we have today.

But I discovered recently that about five months into our relationship, he reached out to an ex over e-mail and expressed sentiments I consider to be emotional cheating — that he was dreaming about her every night, he couldn’t stop thinking about her, that she was the only woman who would ever understand him.

Q. My boyfriend and I have been together for almost a year and a half, though we took a two-month break eight months into our relationship. Now we live together and have been the happiest to date.

Still, I can’t help but feel like the first “installment” of our relationship was a sham if he was thinking about her all the time. Though the two haven’t seen each other since before he and I met, and all communication is over between them, I feel betrayed. How do I get past this? How do I trust him again?

Advertisement

Betrayed

A. Your boyfriend had a bad moment and did a not-so-great thing. People make mistakes. It happens. Sometimes, when they’re in a mood, they make believe that a former partner was the one that got away. Maybe they send them an e-mail or a text that says, “u up?” Maybe they make promises they don’t intend to keep. It doesn’t mean your relationship is or was a sham.

Let me be clear: I understand why this is hurtful, and in no way do I condone his behavior. He was committed to you and sent a pretty significant e-mail to his ex. But . . . whatever caused him to write that note was probably the thing that led to your big break. And your break led him back to you. Now you’re happier than you were before, and it’s kind of a new relationship.

Advertisement

Maybe that’s the best way to think of this; you’ve known this man for a year and a half, but you’ve been together — in this form — for six months. Call it another start, the one that counts. If you frame it that way, you might be able to let go of the past.

Also, in the future, do not snoop. You don’t say you broke into his messages, but this “discovery” sounds like it was part of a quest. If you want to know how he feels, just ask him. A good relationship requires privacy. If you can’t give that to him, you should move on.

Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

Look, he dealt with what he had to deal with, you took a break, and now things are better. And you’re going to punish him for that?

WIZEN

You could characterize it as a sham, if that’s how you see it. He was with you, but not over his ex and so he deceived you and emotionally cheated on you because he’s a reckless, evil monster who used you. You could also characterize it as a prelude to a great relationship. A relationship that is so strong, it survived and flourished despite him needing to resolve the previous relationship and despite a break up between you. Nothing could keep you apart, not even his lack of emotional intelligence at the beginning.

SEXUAL-CHOCOLATE

Advertisement

Who cares what the first installment of your relationship was? It ended. Your relationship has to begin from were it started the second time or else it will end for a second time.

SUNALSORISES

Pick a scab and it leaves a scar.

CCBEACHCOMBER

I did this once. Dated a girl after a long-term relationship but couldn’t get over the ex. New girl and I broke up, but then got back together after a year. Things were completely different and better than before. The letter writer can choose to trust the boyfriend or not. If he’s not exhibiting signs of disconnection, it’s on her.

RED-SPECK

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.