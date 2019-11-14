“We walk through the library in her old person’s community. There just happened to be in the metro section of the Boston Globe a picture of me and my fiancé saying that we got engaged ,” Slate said. “I was like, ‘Nan, here we are.’ She was like, ‘Take it,’ and I was like, ‘What?’”

Slate, a Milton native, said she visited her grandmother after getting engaged to Ben Shattuck in September.

Actress and comedian Jenny Slate told Conan O’Brien on his show Wednesday night that her grandmother forced her to steal a copy of the Boston Globe from an elderly Jewish community.

Slate said the library had signs urging people not to steal newspapers. But her grandmother, who’s “one million years old,” convinced her to take a copy.

“I really don’t want to. Like, I don’t want to steal this from the library of an elderly Jewish persons’ home. It’s just not right. And she just bullied me into stealing the newspaper,” Slate said. “I rolled it up and I ... put it down my sweater. It was like, ‘I’m just gonna get in so much trouble.’”

O’Brien, a Brookline native, said his parents keep track of when the Harvard graduate is mentioned in the Globe.

“The thing that always makes my parents happy is if I go home to Boston and there’s like, ‘Seen stealing women’s underwear: Conan O’Brien.’ They don’t care. They’re like, ‘You got mentioned in the Globe!’”

Slate joked about all the Massachusetts celebrities, including Mark Wahlberg, who are written about in the Globe.

“It’s like you, me, and Marky Mark,” Slate said. But she acknowledged, “There are more. There are more.”

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.