Wednesday night, Senator Bernie Sanders was on stage for the fifth Democratic debate in Atlanta. The night before, he was backstage at a different Atlanta venue where he met up with pop star Ariana Grande.

The Grammy-winning artist tweeted a photo of the two of them backstage after her concert with the caption “MY GUY.”

In the tweet, Grande said that in partnership with HeadCount, an organization that works with musicians to register young people to vote, 20,000 young voters had registered at her shows. Grande is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, which has made five stops in the US with 16 more planned through the end of 2019.

In a corresponding Instagram post, Grande said “I’m so proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. we adore you!”

Sanders also tweeted about the meet up.

“I want to thank @ArianaGrande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice. We must all be prepared – like Ariana has shown – to fight for everyone who is struggling,” Sanders said in his tweet.

