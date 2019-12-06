On the off-chance you’ve missed the recent scuttlebutt involving the Sudbury-raised star, here’s the deal:

At least that seems to be the case, judging by the viral tempest that Chris Evans’ sweater in the film “Knives Out” hath wrought.

Among Captain America’s superpowers: morphing into Hemingway and breaking the Internet.

Evans, who rose to prominence portraying Captain America for the lucrative Marvel franchise, appears in the new murder mystery clad in a cream-colored wool sweater that was possibly lifted from one of Ernest Hemingway’s deep sea fishing excursions.

It’s the type of old-world garment that makes the wearer look strapping yet refined and, perhaps, just a wee bit snuggly. So naturally Men’s Health picked up on it.

“It wasn’t long before there were thirsty tweets and online analyses from those who’ve seen Knives Out, with writers losing ‘all concept of time’ in movie theaters and producing insights like: ‘... scientists need to hurry up and finish time travel so Chris Evans’ sweater can go back to the moment of my birth and swaddle my little Baby Yoda body in its cable-knit cords for my entire life,’ ” wrote Ashley Davis for the men’s mag of record on Wednesday.

The marketing gurus tasked with plugging “Knives Out” have taken notice.

The film’s official Twitter handle has been dubbed “Chris Evans’ Sweater Stan Account,” which boasted some 17,300 followers as of Friday morning, including Hollywood icons like Joseph Gordon-Levitt and tastemaking pundits like Jen Abidor, a pop culture and celebrity editor at BuzzFeed.

Clue after clue, but have you guessed who? Watch the final trailer for #KnivesOut - In theaters this Thanksgiving. Tickets are available NOW: https://t.co/XCMFojocPK pic.twitter.com/y9wETKbsT4 — Chris Evans’ Sweater Stan Account (@KnivesOut) October 28, 2019

So how does Evans, 38, feel about becoming a sudden symbol for post-war chic? It’s unclear.

His agent Josh Lieberman didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment, though he can be forgiven: Evans’ camp is surely fielding a slew of inquiries from showbiz trade pubs, fashion blogs, and even the occasional metro reporter on this very topic.

Evans, for his part, did retweet a photo of his character in the sweater on Nov. 22. And you can buy it for the reflective alpha male in your life.

Google “where can I buy Chris Evans sweater” and the Traditional Mens Aran Sweater from The Irish Store pops up. The price? $89.95.

Welp ... debit cards out.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.