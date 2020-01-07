Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Dec. 31) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Painted buntings continued to turn up in unusual numbers with another new report from Chatham. The previously reported bird continued in Sandwich.
A rare, pale, Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included up to two Pacific loons, a dovekie, 24 common murres, 375 razorbills, 3 black guillemots, 28 black-legged kittiwakes, 42 red-throated loons, and 4 Iceland gulls.
Two snow geese continued at Eldredge Park in Orleans. Elsewhere in Orleans, at least one short-eared owl continued at Nauset Beach.
Sightings around Falmouth included a marsh wren and a brown thrasher along Shining Sea Bike Path; a vesper sparrow at Crane WMA; 2 Eastern phoebes at Peterson Farm; a Nashville warbler at the composting facility; and a yellow-breasted chat at Breivogel Ponds.
Other sightings around the Cape included a sora and a great egret in Chatham; a black-headed gull in Hyannis; 3 tree swallows in South Chatham; and a semipalmated plover in Eastham.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.