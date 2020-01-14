An American white pelican, seen in both North Truro and Wellfleet Harbor, topped the highlights of the Truro Christmas Bird Count. Other highlights included a prairie warbler, a common yellowthroat, a rusty blackbird, and 3 yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Wellfleet, and a vesper sparrow in Truro.

Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Jan. 7) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A Western tanager visited a feeder in Sandwich. Elsewhere in Sandwich, a king eider was discovered in the canal at Scusset Beach.

Painted buntings continued to turn up in unusual numbers with more new reports, from Centerville, Orleans, and Eastham.

Highlights of the boat-based Stellwagen Bank Christmas Bird Count included record numbers of dovekies and common murres (148 and 177, respectively), a pomarine jaeger, and a sooty shearwater, plus 356 razorbills and 56 black-legged kittiwakes.

A rare, pale, Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown, with at least three other black guillemots seen.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black-headed gull, 2 semipalmated plovers, and 2 palm warblers in Hyannis, 2 Baltimore orioles in Dennis and another in Mashpee, a pomarine and a parasitic jaeger at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, and a black-throated blue warbler at a private feeder in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.