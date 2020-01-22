Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Jan. 14) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A Western tanager continued at a feeder on Oriole Lane in Sandwich. Elsewhere in Sandwich a white-crowned sparrow was at Scusset Beach and 3 rusty blackbirds were at the old fish hatchery.

A tufted duck was found among a raft of scaup on Long Pond in Harwich/Brewster.