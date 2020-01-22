Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Jan. 14) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A Western tanager continued at a feeder on Oriole Lane in Sandwich. Elsewhere in Sandwich a white-crowned sparrow was at Scusset Beach and 3 rusty blackbirds were at the old fish hatchery.
A tufted duck was found among a raft of scaup on Long Pond in Harwich/Brewster.
The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown with at least three other black guillemots.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included two Pacific loons, 2 short-eared owls, 1,200 razorbills, 6 dovekies, 2 common murres, 3 black guillemots, 20 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, a Northern shrike, and 39 snow buntings.
Advertisement
Other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Falmouth, 2 black vultures at the Bourne landfill, 3 blue-winged teal at Mill Pond in West Barnstable, an Eastern phoebe in Barnstable, a continuing black-headed gull in Hyannis, yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Sandwich and Dennis, 5 chipping sparrows in Harwich, 8 chipping sparrows and 2 palm warblers in East Orleans, a tree swallow at Fort Hill in Eastham, and a black-and-white warbler at a feeder in Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.