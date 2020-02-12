Since the turn of the century, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim have been some of the most influential figures in the alternative comedy world thanks to nearly 20 years of shows on late-night network Adult Swim, including their surrealist anti-humor opus “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” The duo will bring more of their trademark lo-fi cringe comedy to the Orpheum this Thursday, promising “spoofs, goofs, and insanity.” (Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.; Orpheum Theatre, Boston; $35 and up; all ages)

Shortened attention spans and advances in communication technology have all but killed the art of writing a great love letter. And while getting a text of “Luv U Babe” from your significant other may still send your heart aflutter, the loving correspondences between John Adams and his wife of 54 years, Abigail, put your partner’s emoji-filled messages to shame. The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum is celebrating the Founding Couple’s everlasting bond with a series of performances. A glass of Champagne, sparkling cider, wine, or beer is included with the ticket. (Thursday, Feb. 13 through Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.; Abigail’s Tea Room at the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, Boston; $39 per person, $69 per couple; all ages)

Jesse Dee

Local soul singer Jesse Dee, who has shared the stages with legends of the genre like Al Green and Etta James, has been a mainstay at Boston nightclubs for more than 10 years. Dee will bring his distinct take on throwback R&B jams for an intimate show at Lizard Lounge in Cambridge for Valentine’s Day. (Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.; Lizard Lounge, Cambridge; $15; 21+)

Bugs Bunny Film Festival

For the last 25 years, the Brattle Theatre has been showcasing the best of Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, and the rest of the Looney Tunes at the annual Bugs Bunny Film Festival. The animated fest returns this Saturday with every cartoon shown uncut on 35mm film. (Saturday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, Feb. 20 at various times; The Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $9-10; all ages)

Raphael Saadiq

After launching his career as the bassist and vocalist of ’80s R&B trio Tony! Toni! Toné!, Raphael Saadiq has made a name for himself as a solo artist, including 2008’s Grammy-nominated album “The Way I see It.” The neo-soul singer will be at Big Night Live in support of “Jimmy,” his first album since 2011, along with Chicago singer-songwriter Jamila Woods. (Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $37.50; 21+)

