One of the most influential movies of its era and considered one of the best American movies of all time, Billy Wilder’s “Double Indemnity” is playing at the Brattle on Friday as part of the theater’s repertory series about murder mystery films. After insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) becomes entangled in a plot to murder the husband of unhappy housewife Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck), the pair face scrutiny from all sides including Neff’s co-worker and Dietrichson’s stepdaughter. Prior to the screening, local author Peter Swanson will discuss each of the eight films in the Brattle’s series, all of which influenced or are featured in his newest book, “Eight Perfect Murders.” (Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $9-$15; all ages)

Boston Massacre Reenactment

With the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre on Thursday, non-profit organization Revolutionary Spaces will oversee a day’s worth of reenactments on Saturday at a handful of historic sites. The reenactments will be presented in two parts: From 1 to 5 p.m., reenactors will resurrect the tensions between colonists and British soldiers both inside and outside the Old State House, Old South Meeting House, and the Printing Office of Edes & Gill at Faneuil Hall. From 7 to 7:30 p.m., a reenactment of the Boston Massacre will take place outside the Old State House near the Boston Massacre site marker on the Freedom Trail. Reenactments inside the Old State House will be included with admission to the museum, while those outside the buildings will be free. A more detailed look at the day’s schedule is available on the Old State House website. (Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 7:30 p.m.; various locations, Boston; $10-$12 admission to Old State House Museum, free admission for kids ages 6-18; all ages)

Squirrel Flower

Before she took on the alias Squirrel Flower, indie folk artist Ella O’Connor Williams was singing in the Boston Children’s Chorus and performing under her own name in Boston’s DIY music scene. On the heels of her new album “I Was Born Swimming,” the singer-songwriter will headline Great Scott on Saturday. (Saturday, March 7 at 9 p.m.; Great Scott, Boston; $12-$14; 21+)

Cam’ron

Hey Ma, you want to see a show this weekend? Harlem hip-hop figurehead Cam’Ron will make a return visit to the Middle East this Saturday, in support of his newest album, 2019’s “Purple Haze 2.” If you haven’t kept up with the Dipset founder since his commercial peak in the early 2000s, never fear: Killa Cam is bound to have a couple of classic hits on the setlist as well. (Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.; Middle East Downstairs, Cambridge; $20; 18+)

‘rEVOLUTION’

This weekend is your last chance to see Boston Ballet’s “rEVOLUTION,” its take on the works of three legendary choreographers. The troupe will take on George Balanchine’s “Agon,” a controversial work created in tandem with composer Igor Stravinsky; Jerome Robbins’s “Glass Pieces,” which is set to the music of Philip Glass; and William Forsythe’s “In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated,” a modern work that was quickly declared a masterpiece upon its 1987 debut. (Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8 at various times; Citizens Bank Opera House, Boston; $37-$189; all ages)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

