It’s a tough time to be single in a new city

Well, all of that completely changed. Months ago (pre-pandemic), I was promoted to a new job. It required a move to a new city. I was frantic at first. I moved into my new apartment on Jan. 30, a day after my 28th birthday. What a great way to start a new chapter of my life, I thought. Boy, was I wrong! I was working 18-hour days almost every day. I knew what to expect, my industry (restaurant management) is no joke. However, I wanted to enjoy this new city, go out and explore, and meet new people.

Q. I want to start by saying that I am alone and live alone. Being alone and single never really bothered me much. I enjoy my space and the ability to do anything I want without having anyone tell me otherwise. Being comfortable in your solitude is so liberating.

A month and a half in, the coronavirus hits. Two months later, with two staff members left, I still have a job. I should feel grateful. But a part of me feels resentful. I left behind my family and friends. I left behind my entire life. I miss my neighbors.

And now I am completely alone. What gets me through it are my friends’ encouraging affirmations. They tell me things like “You’re so brave.” I must say it is strange to hear this because it’s hard to feel that way. I made myself a promise to stick around for a year, but I don’t know how much more I can take.

This is the problem: Now it’s a lot harder to be single. With no friend or “lover” — I’ve tried Hinge during this time — it’s a bust. My dating life was not great before, and it’s not any better now. So I decided to pause the dating life and I guess start focusing on myself. For now, it’s just me sitting in my rocking chair listening to depressing music in the background and patiently waiting for this to be over. Is there anything else I can do?

ALONE

A. I want to start by saying that you’re not alone.

I mean, you are, literally, but you’re not alone in your experience. There are a lot of people out there who moved to a new place to start an exciting chapter of their professional and romantic lives, and then . . . pandemic. Panic and isolation. So many people have had to hit pause on their plans. I don’t want to minimize what you’re going through — it’s big — but I do want you to know that a lot of people reading your letter will really get it.

I keep asking people — and myself — what they’ve learned about their desires during this time. What do they miss? What do they not miss? (I’m making my own lists.) These months have changed many people’s goals, for sure. It sounds like you’ve learned that you might want to prioritize dating for real partnership, whenever that becomes possible. It also sounds like you might not be so sure about a new city. That’s OK.

I wouldn’t make any big decisions right now (unless they’re made for you — I know the hospitality industry is complicated right now), but know that you can think about a move home. Also, see about taking some days off to visit those friends. A small, socially distant visit can go a long way.

There is nothing else you can be doing. You’re just supposed to watch good TV, get fresh air when you can, and wear a mask. I do recommend staying on Hinge and other apps if you want to remind yourself that other single humans exist. You might not act on any matches — or find any to begin with — but the apps show you who’s in your city, and who knows? Maybe you’ll find yourself making plans to take a stroll with someone who’s also getting to know the area. Just keep your expectations in check. I wouldn’t call it a “dating life” . . . it’s more like a preview of what’s to come.

MEREDITH

READERS RESPOND:

How long have you been single? If you lasted that long to this point, you can last that long again. And guess what? This too shall pass. The Spanish Flu of 1918-19 lasted only a year, and that was during a period of “modern” history that had no TV, Internet, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon. And today we have more doctors, and near instantaneous worldwide communication, as well as massive knowledge of the human immune system.

HARRISBSTONE

“This is the problem: Now it’s a lot harder to be single.” And harder to be married. And to have children. And to have no children and have to cover for those who do have children. And to be caring for an elderly loved one. Etc. Etc. Etc. When your friends are telling you that you are “so brave” they don’t intend it as an affirmation for you, it’s them reassuring themselves that they feel fortunate not to be in your shoes. Let me be clear, LW: Wallowing in self-pity during a global crisis is not a viable long-term option. When you feel overwhelmed, insecure, and alone just remember that so does everyone else. And then choose to let that insecurity lead you into even little steps to DO something to make life just a little better for someone else in your community. Someone who is hurting and lonely just like you.

BIGSIGH

People who take on a new project seem to do better. Whether it’s getting in super shape, learning a foreign language, picking up a guitar — something to occupy your time and provide measurable goals. Good luck to you while you wait for life to return to normal.

SEENITTOO

You might want to consider a career change, I don’t have to tell you how brutal the restaurant industry is and how much of your time it demands. You’re likely to find that a career with more stable — and fewer — hours actually pays more and give you time for a life. Best of luck.

THATGUYINRI

