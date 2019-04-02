Sarma, Flour face off in Munch Madness final round

The 2019 edition of The Boston Globe’s annual Munch Madness restaurant tournament is coming to an exciting close.
In the previous round, Joanne Chang’s mini-empire Flour Bakery + Cafe triumphed over Ken Oringer’s South End tapas favorite Toro. Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, mezze trumped mollusks in a Sarma vs. Island Creek Oyster Bar showdown.
In the final round: Sarma chef Cassie Piuma vs. Chang and Flour, a battle featuring two of the area’s top chefs. (Piuma, part of Ana Sortun’s Oleana lineage, is a nominee for this year’s James Beard Best Chef: Northeast award, while Chang won the Outstanding Baker award a few years back.) Will kofte sliders and seven-layer hummus win the day? Or are sticky buns and sandwiches where it’s at?
Cast your vote here for this year’s winner. The final results will be announced Friday.
