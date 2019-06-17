Recipe: Naan on the grill, topped with fontina, tomatoes, and arugula, is a lot like pizza

The Indian flatbread naan makes ideal pizza dough for the grill. The 8-inch ovals, which are puffy and slightly charred when you buy them, have just the right chewiness of good pizza dough and can be grilled in about two minutes. Once you have grill marks on both sides, top the breads with sharp Parmesan and creamy fontina. Set them on the cool side of the grill, cover it, and wait a few more minutes until the cheese melts. Then add slices of juicy tomatoes, arugula, and basil. It’s pizza and salad all in one. But don’t stop there. Improvise with what you have — young lettuces, radishes, pickling cukes, cherry tomatoes, and more — and make this easy supper all summer.

4 naan loaves 5 tablespoons olive oil ½ cup grated Parmesan 8 ounces fontina, grated (2 cups loosely packed) 4 medium tomatoes, sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 2 large handfuls arugula, tough stems removed 1 handful fresh basil leaves, torn into pieces 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar, or to taste Extra olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. Prepare the grill for two-zone heat: For a gas grill, set one burner at high heat and the remaining burners at medium-low heat. For a charcoal grill, bank two-thirds of coals on one half of the grill and scatter remaining coals over the other side. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Brush both sides of the naan with oil, using 1 tablespoon for each bread. On the hot side of the grill, cook the naan for about 1 minute on a side, or until they are hot and pleasingly charred. Transfer to a baking sheet.

3. Sprinkle each naan with about 2 tablespoons of Parmesan and ½ cup grated fontina. Set the breads on the cool side of the grill, cover the grill, and cook 2 to 3 minutes more, or until the cheese melts.

4. Top each naan with tomatoes and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

5. In a bowl, toss the arugula and basil with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and vinegar. Mound the greens on the tomatoes and sprinkle with a little more oil. Sally Pasley Vargas

Sally Pasley Vargas can be reached at sally.p.vargas@gmail.com.