Recipe: Stir peanut-butter cups into blondies for every favorite childhood taste in spades

Classic blondies (like brownies without the chocolate) are mixed with crushed peanut butter cups, which gives them every favorite childhood taste in spades. The cups typically come two in a package (Reese’s is one brand). Break up the rounds and stir them into the batter. If you want smaller bars, cut each in half.

Butter (for the pan) 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter 4 packages (1.5 ounces each) milk chocolate peanut butter cups 2 cups flour ¾ teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup light brown sugar ⅔ cup granulated sugar 3 eggs, lightly beaten 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.

2. In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the butter; set aside until cool but still liquid.

3. Unwrap the peanut butter cups and break each one with your hands into 6 pieces.

4. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

5. In an electric mixer on low speed, mix the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar for 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture looks like wet sand.

6. Blend in the eggs and vanilla, and mix on medium-high speed for 2 minutes. Reduce the speed to low and beat in the flour mixture just until blended. Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl with a spatula as necessary.

7. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a spatula, stir in the peanut butter cups (if they break up more, that’s OK).

8. Spread the batter in the pan and smooth the top. Tap the pan once on the table to settle any air pockets. Bake the blondies for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the top is just set. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool completely.

9. Make 3 horizontal cuts and 4 vertical cuts to form 20 pieces. For smaller bars, cut each in half again to make 40. Use a small offset metal spatula to remove the bars from the pan. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Lisa Yockelson

Lisa Yockelson can be reached at bakinggirlauthor@gmail.com.